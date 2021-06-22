Aquamarine Zürich AG appoints new Chairman and new Board Member

ZÜRICH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINMA-regulated Investment Manager, Aquamarine Zürich AG announces the appointment of a new Chairman: Roland Gysi is replacing Adriano Viganò, who held the role of Chairman from March 2017. The Board has also appointed Andreas Mikos as a new, non-executive and independent Board member.

Roland Gysi is an independent asset manager and has been a member of the Aquamarine Zürich AG Board since its FINMA license was granted in 2015. Roland worked over 20 years at SBG followed by many years at UBS and Pictet, and since then over 10 years working as an independent wealth manager. He said: "Guy Spier's impressive longevity in the investment fund world speaks to his strength as an asset manager and I look forward to being part of Aquamarine's next successful chapter."

Guy Spier, Shareholder and CEO of Aquamarine Zurich AG said,

"We would like to thank both Adriano and Roland for their support in the early years of Aquamarine Zürich AG's transition from investment advisor to fully licensed FINMA investment manager of collective investment schemes. Adriano Viganò, who had a wealth of board experience to share, will now be focusing on the funding and launch of a Marc Foster-directed film, "Dangerous Odds" and we wish him the best of luck in this project. With the nomination of Roland Gysi, I am pleased to be able to continue working with such an accomplished financial industry expert as our new Chairman. We welcome aboard Andreas Mikos who brings relevant legal expertise to our Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with both Roland and Andreas."

Adriano Viganò said: "It was a pleasure working with Aquamarine. Guy's approach to investing is refreshingly transparent and his commitment to aligning his partners' interest with his, via zero management fees and stiff hurdles, is a rarity."

Andreas Mikos is partner and attorney-at-law with Werder Viganò law firm. His practice focuses on intellectual property, contract, corporate, commercial and labour law. He said: "I am very happy to continue the fruitful relationship between our practice and Guy's investment Partnership."

SwissComply AG has handled Aquamarine's outsourced Compliance and Risk Management functions since 2015. Bettina Collart, Mandate leader, said: "Switzerland's future as a credible financial center relies heavily on being able to attract and hold on to human capital. I am pleased to help Aquamarine Zurich put down roots and support the development of Switzerland's financial ecosystem."

About Aquamarine Zürich AG: the investment manager whose investing philosophy is inspired by the original 1950's Buffett partnerships. The company's long-term goal is to build wealth and financial security for its partners by taking advantage of the miracle of compounding. The Swiss entity was founded in 2009 after Guy Spier, its principal and CEO, moved to Zurich from New York. From there, in 1997, he launched his Partnership with capital from family and friends, now grown to accommodate third-party investors and $300m AuM.

Press contact: Chantal Hackett, chackett@aquamarinefund.com, +41-44-210-1900

