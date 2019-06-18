Aquasana Awarded Top 20 Building Materials By This Old House Magazine

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, a leading maker of high-performance water filtration solutions for the home, is proud to announce that its new OptimH2O® system has been recognized as one of the This Old House (TOH) Top 20 Building Materials of the Year for its unique ability to reduce harmful contaminants including lead and PFOA/PFOS on a whole-home scale. Curated by This Old House magazine's editors after months of research, review, testing, and input from industry experts, The TOH Top 20 Building Materials of the Year list continues the brand's tradition of crowning the freshest, game-changing products of the year for construction and remodeling projects.

"We were impressed to see so many innovative building-product launches this year which made winnowing down the field especially challenging," said Thomas Baker, TOH Building Technology Editor. In naming the Aquasana OptimH2O® to the list, This Old House said, "With the rising concern about PFOA and PFOS in water supplies, here is the first whole-house filter that removes 98 percent of those persistent toxins, as well as 99 percent of lead and cysts. Its solid carbon-block core can purify 100,000 gallons before it needs replacing."

Introduced in January, the Aquasana OptimH2O® is the only whole house filter certified to reduce lead, cysts and PFOA/PFOS, in addition to chlorine and chloramines, right as the water enters the home to provide healthier, better-tasting water from every tap. OptimH2O® has been independently tested and certified by IAPMO to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for the reduction of both soluble and particulate forms of lead and cysts, as well as NSF Standard P473 for the reduction of PFOA/PFOS.

"We're honored to have been selected as one of This Old House magazine's Top 20 Picks of the Year," said Derek Mellencamp, general manager of Aquasana. "Improving the health and wellness of a home is a top priority for construction and remodel projects for home-owners across the nation. Reducing lead and other harmful contaminants from tap water is one of most effective ways to achieve that goal."

Aquasana's premium new OptimH2O® whole house filter is available nationwide for purchase at http://www.aquasana.com for $1799.

The TOH Top 20 Building Materials of the Year list is available at thisoldhouse.com and in the July/August issue of This Old House magazine.

About This Old House Ventures, LLC

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America's No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including ThisOldHouse.com and House.one. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House TV is provided by GMC, The Home Depot, State Farm Insurance Company, Marvin Windows & Doors, Gorilla Glue, HomeAdvisor, Festool, and HomeServe USA. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Toronto, and Concord, Massachusetts.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company, is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under counter filters, reverse osmosis systems, portable filter bottles, and the first-ever powered countertop Clean Water Machine – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit http://www.aquasana.com.

