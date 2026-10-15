Aquestive Says FDA Accepts Anaphylm NDA Resubmission For The Treatment Of Type I Allergic Reactions

(RTTNews) - Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST), a biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged its resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for Anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

The resubmission is attributed as complete and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 16, 2027, in keeping with the FDA's classification of the resubmission as a Class 2 response.

If approved, Anaphylm would be the first and only oral rescue medication for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Aquestive submitted the resubmission to the Anaphylm NDA on September 16, 2026, following the August 2026 announcement of positive topline results from human factors and pharmacokinetic (PK) studies conducted to address the items raised in the FDA's January 30, 2026, Complete Response Letter.

Aquestive continues to advance its ex-U.S. regulatory progress for Anaphylm and remains on track to complete its New Drug Submission to Health Canada in the fourth quarter of 2026.