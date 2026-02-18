Aquestive Therapeutics Names Matthew Greenhawt As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST), a pharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Matthew Greenhawt, as its Chief Medical Officer.

According to the company, Greenhawt is an internationally recognized expert in allergy and immunology with particular expertise in food allergy, anaphylaxis, patient-centered care, and health services and health policy research.

He takes over from Gary Slatko who was serving as the interim Chief Medical Officer.

Most recently, Greenhawt served as Chief Medical Officer of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Prior to this, he was the Professor of Pediatrics at Childrens Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

