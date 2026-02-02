Aquestive Therapeutics Aktie

WKN DE: A2JQ4G / ISIN: US03843E1047

02.02.2026 17:39:47

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Surges 43% Over Complete Response Letter From FDA For Anaphylm NDA

(RTTNews) - Stock of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is soaring about 43 percent on Monday morning trading following its announcement about a Complete Response Letter received from the FDA for the New Drug Application seeking approval of Anaphylm Sublingual Film for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions.

Currently, AQST is trading at $4.22, up 42.98 percent, over the previous close of $2.95. The stock opened at $3.79 and has climbed as high as $4.39 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.12 to $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics said it will request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the most efficient path forward for resubmission. Based on initial review of the CRL, the company estimates resubmission in third quarter of 2026. The company plans to request rapid review by the FDA.

Nachrichten zu Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Analysen zu Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 4,24 43,73% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zu Monatsbeginn zu kräftigen Gewinnen. Der Dow zeigt sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

