Aquicore Founder and CEO, Logan Soya, Selected as a 2020 "GlobeSt. CRE Tech Influencer of the Year"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquicore, a leading commercial real estate software company with an all-in-one operations platform, today announced its founder and CEO, Logan Soya, was selected as a 2020 "CRE Tech Influencer of the Year" by GlobeSt., a national commercial real estate (CRE) news publication. The 2020 "CRE Tech Influencer of the Year" list is comprised of accomplished technology leaders whose successes, innovations and best practices have left a remarkable impact on the U.S. commercial real estate industry over the last year.

"It is an immense honor to be recognized by GlobeSt. as an industry leader in driving proptech innovation," said Logan Soya, founder and CEO of Aquicore, "I am proud to lead a dedicated team committed to developing technology that empowers commercial real estate portfolio and property teams with advanced, intuitive solutions that connect them to the built environment, enabling buildings to be more efficient, sustainable, and profitable for the long-term."

Logan Soya was recognized on GlobeSt.'s 2020 "CRE Tech Influencer of the Year" list after a milestone year for Aquicore. Founded in 2012, Aquicore is a D.C.-based software company dedicated to creating global impact by helping real estate owners and operators run smarter, more efficient buildings. In 2019 alone, Logan Soya and his team acquired Entic, a best-in-class prescriptive analytics solution that generates targeted recommendations to drive peak utilities and facilities performance for commercial assets. With the addition of Entic, the Aquicore platform offers in-depth HVAC analytics for enterprise customers to provide actionable insights across a portfolio.

On a mission to understand and improve the built environment, Aquicore develops intuitive tools that are fundamentally changing the way commercial real estate operates. In fact, over the last year, Aquicore announced a handful of new tools to its CRE operations platform, including machine learning features such as optimal-start time, automatic diagnostics, and a suite of utility bill lifecycle management tools, to name a few. With over 70 trillion square feet of commercial real estate in the U.S. alone, the Aquicore platform is proven to create tangible value for customers and is currently deployed in more than 800 buildings and 250 million square feet of real estate space nationwide.

The full list of 2020 "CRE Tech Influencers of the Year" can be found on GlobeSt.com as well as published in GlobeSt.'s January/February 2020 issue of Real Estate Forum Magazine.

About Aquicore:

Aquicore is a leading commercial real estate software company with an all-in-one asset operations and management platform. Its cloud-based platform enables commercial real estate owners and operators to improve building performance and team operations through data centralization, operational Intelligence and machine learning analytics. The only industry player to be built from the ground up as a portfolio-wide solution, Aquicore equips principals, property managers, building engineers and accounting teams with built-in communication tools, on-demand reporting and self-installable IoT sensors that can be deployed in a matter of days – instead of months. With key advanced features such as Utility Load Analysis, Utility Bill Management, Tenant Billing and HVAC Analytics, building teams can better track, monitor, analyze and predict key building performance factors in real time to unlock portfolio-grade insights, streamline business operations, increase property value and drive profitability. The Aquicore platform is currently deployed at more than 790 commercial buildings nationwide, optimizing more than 250 million square feet of corporate real estate space. For more information, visit http://www.aquicore.com and follow on Twitter @Aquicore.

About GlobeSt:

GlobeSt is a premier online destination for original and timely commercial real estate content that delivers trusted, relevant real-estate news and insights, effectively providing our audience with a 360-degree view of the industry. GlobeSt provides commercial real estate owners, investors, developers, brokers and finance professionals with comprehensive coverage, analysis and best practices necessary to innovate and build their businesses. GlobeSt celebrates those that are adapting and succeeding in new ways, translate the impact of macro issues, local market trends and emerging technologies into digestible, shareable information that can be immediately put into real-life practice.



