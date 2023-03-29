AQUILA REPORTS 26% REVENUE GROWTH, EXPANDS IN KEY MARKETS, AND RELEASES 2023 FORECAST REPORT

MIAMI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila, a leading provider of on-site fitness and well-being management services, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company reported a 26% increase in revenue, reflecting its strong performance in the US market overall.

Aquila's success comes as the health and fitness industry continues to rebound from the pandemic, and the company has positioned itself as a leader in the space. In 2022, Aquila added new customers in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Massachusetts, and Illinois, expanding its client base across real estate, corporate, and government sectors. The company was also named a Top 10 Corporate Services Wellness Company by Manage HR Magazine, recognizing its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

"We're thrilled with our performance in 2022, and it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said I. Yvan Miklin, Aquila's President & CEO. "Our success is driven by our unique business model, which combines on-site fitness and wellness services with cutting-edge technology and innovative programming. We're confident that our approach will continue to resonate with clients and drive growth in the years ahead."

Miklin added that Aquila is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry and anticipating the needs of its clients. The company has invested in new technologies to enhance the member experience through its digital solutions and expanded its services to include health support, nutrition counseling, and other holistic wellness offerings.

"We're proud to be a leader in the health and fitness industry, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead," said Miklin. "As more people prioritize their health and wellness, we're confident that Aquila will continue to play a vital role in helping them achieve their goals."

To share its insights and expertise with clients and the wider business community, Aquila has released its 2023 Annual Client Forecast Report, "Heart Rate Rising: Wellness Continues Upward Trajectory in 2023." The report offers in-depth analysis of industry trends and predictions for the year ahead, highlighting the importance of technology, workplace wellness, and member engagement. The report is available for download on the Aquila website.

