Aquiline Announces Closing of Aquiline Technology Growth Fund II

Fund closed with more than $365 million in total commitments, exceeding its target of $300 million

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline Capital Partners LLC ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $8.7 billion in assets under management, today announced the final closing of Aquiline Technology Growth Fund II ("ATG II" or the "Fund"). The Fund closed with more than $365 million in total commitments, exceeding its target of $300 million and nearly doubling the $189 million in total commitments raised for Aquiline Technology Growth's ("ATG") first fund.

Aquiline has raised the Fund from new and existing investors around the world and plans to continue ATG's strategy of partnering with innovative early- and growth-stage technology companies across fintech, insuretech and related enterprise software and services. ATG has made 27 investments over two funds, investing across the financial services value chain in companies that use technology to enable functions including sales and distribution, automation of back-office functions, and product innovation.

"Today is yet another important milestone for Aquiline and a testament to the strong reputation we have developed with institutional investors around the world through our distinct investment approach," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. "We are confident that our team is well-positioned to identify and invest in high-growth companies that can benefit from our robust network and deep industry expertise."

"With this larger fund, ATG is now even better positioned to be a trusted partner to entrepreneurs who are building exciting, fast-growing businesses in our target markets across financial services," said Max Chee, Head of Aquiline Technology Growth. "We are thrilled to have added some very important investors to our community and look forward to building and enhancing great companies together."

"Our specialist focus has allowed us to target and invest in businesses that are solving real pain points in markets across financial services, such as insurance, that are not as well understood by the broader investment community and are earlier in their adoption of digital technologies than many other industries," said Mike Cichowski, who leads ATG's growth investing, which partners with boot-strapped companies requiring capital to accelerate growth.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm had $8.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

About Aquiline Technology Growth

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG) seeks to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies that are bringing innovation to the insurance and financial services ecosystems. ATG is managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The ATG team has experience in technology and financial services and is supported by its colleagues at Aquiline, strategic partners, and an active group of industry Executive Advisors. For more information on ATG, visit http://www.aquiline.com.

