AQuity Solutions Welcomes Tim Albury as CFO to Support Rapid Growth and Expansion

CARY, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Albury, CPA, has joined AQuity Solutions as Chief Financial Officer to help guide the leading global clinical documentation services firm through significant business growth. A seasoned and respected healthcare and life sciences industry CFO who has helped direct multiple firms through major business expansions, including successful IPO events, Mr. Albury will take on the senior financial administration duties previously managed by Kashyap Joshi, who assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer when AQuity was created in February of 2019.

"It's an exciting time to join such a seasoned and successful team," noted Tim Albury, CFO of AQuity. "Especially with the COVID-driven momentum for scalable virtual solutions, the market is ripe for expanded scope offerings that can help providers stay focused on patients while addressing their administrative duties. I look forward to helping expand AQuity's scope of offerings, leveraging their industry-leading reputation and decades of experience with secure clinical documentation services."

"We are pleased to welcome Tim Albury to our senior executive team as our new CFO," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "The difficult global business climate caused by COVID exposed the strength and value of AQuity's financial position and scalability as the leader in virtualized solutions for clinical documentation. The market's response to those strengths during the COVID uncertainties enabled our unprecedented growth. Adding someone of Tim's caliber will help us accelerate our growth momentum, leveraging our solid financial foundation to expand the business within existing verticals, as well as into ancillary disciplines. We look forward to his contributions in support of our ongoing business expansions."

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

