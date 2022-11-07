|
07.11.2022 07:28:00
AQX joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 2 and acquired WEMIX for node staking
- A global crypto exchange AQX joins 40 WONDERS
- Acquired 2 million WEMIX for node staking
- A key player in guaranteeing the integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet
SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global crypto exchange, AQX, by Asia's biggest quantitative trader, Presto Labs, joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 2.
Presto Labs, a Singapore-based trading firm founded in 2014, is composed of world-class engineers and researchers that build automated trading systems fueled by data-driven quantitative analysis for stable and sustainable returns.
Based on technical and business cooperation, AQX will play a key role in guaranteeing integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet as a NCP.
As AQX joins as a node partner and WEMIX3.0 validator, it invested in WEMIX by acquiring 2 million WEMIX for node staking.
Wemade will continue to communicate and discuss with various blockchain partners that wish to contribute to the rapid growth of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqx-joins-40-wonders-as-wonder-2-and-acquired-wemix-for-node-staking-301669853.html
SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zwischenwahlen und Verbraucherpreise im Blick: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- DAX zum Handelsschluss fester-- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zum Wochenstart zu. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach anfänglichen Verlusten ins Plus. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Wochenanfang unterschiedliche Tendenzen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag mit positiver Richtung.