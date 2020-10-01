AR/VR/MR Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2030 - 2020 Report Featuring 500+ Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AR/VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AR/VR based Healthcare Digital Marketing Service Providers, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the AR/VR based digital marketing industry in the healthcare domain.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies offer several advantages; examples include allowing patients to have a deeper understanding of their condition, ensuring effective communication by providing immersive experiences, assisting sales representatives to give quick and appealing product illustrations, and enabling individuals to assess the impact of various treatment options, through product demonstrations or use of virtual clinics. Estimates suggest that more than 60% of the consumers feel more engaged with a brand that offers them a VR experience; likewise, a similar percentage of US-based physicians are reported to be inclined to use such solutions for education and training purposes.

The growing applications of AR/VR in the healthcare marketing sector have compelled various big pharma players to invest in such novel solutions and innovative strategies. We believe that stakeholders in the pharma industry that choose to adopt such technologies, in order to form engaging relationships with their consumers and ensure brand loyalty, are likely to be able to distinguish themselves from other industry stakeholders.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as digital marketing spend within the pharma industry, the extent of adoption of AR/VR technologies and expected annual growth rate, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A review of the current market landscape of companies offering AR/VR based digital marketing services, featuring type of technology (AR, VR, and MR), AR/VR specific services (video/content generation, website development, mobile application development and game development), additional digital marketing services (consulting, content marketing, customer relationship management, data analytics, marketing automation, product branding, quality assurance, SEO, SEM, social media marketing and training), information on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of digital marketing companies, taking into consideration supplier power (based on company size) and service strength (based on strength of service portfolio) of the companies.

Elaborate profiles of prominent digital marketing companies, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis highlighting the potential strategic partners segregated on the basis of their likelihood of entering into a collaboration with digital marketing companies. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as number of trials, therapeutic area, geographical footprint, and company size.

An analysis of various AR/VR based digital marketing initiatives of big pharma players (shortlisted based on the extent of activity in this domain), based on multiple parameters, such as the year of initiative, type of initiative, type of application area and type of solution. In addition, leading players and leading partners have been highlighted based on the number of initiatives.

A case study on recent use cases, wherein various digital marketing strategies have been adopted by pharmaceutical/healthcare players, highlighting different business needs of such players and key takeaways of the solutions provided by the digital marketing companies.

The chapter features the likely distribution of the future opportunity across

[A] type of technology (AR, VR and MR)

[B] type of product (Hardware and Software)

[C] end-user (Small and Mid-sized Pharma Companies, and Large Pharma Companies)

[D] key geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and rest of the world)

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base, and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain.



In addition, the report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

Dhananjay Arora (Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker)

(Founder and CEO, Kwebmaker) Pritam Sahu (Director, Unanimity Information & Technology)

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Key Challenges in Pharmaceutical Marketing

3.2.1. Need for Product Differentiation

3.2.2. Growing Demand for Patient Centric Healthcare

3.2.3. Lack of Standard Performance Metrics

3.2.4. Need for Scientific Communication

3.3. Importance of Digital Marketing

3.4. Popular Digital Marketing Strategies

3.4.1. Social Media Marketing

3.4.2. Content Marketing Strategy

3.4.3. Marketing Automation

3.4.4. Search Engine Optimization and Marketing

3.4.5. Artificial Intelligence based Marketing

3.5. Use of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) in Pharmaceutical Digital Marketing

3.6. Growth Constraints in AR/VR Industry

3.7. Future Perspectives



4. AR/VR BASED HEALTHCARE DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Industry: Overall Market

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology

4.2.2. Analysis by AR/VR based Services Offered

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Digital Marketing Services Offered

4.2.4. Analysis by Secondary Marketing Services Offered

4.2.5. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.6. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.7. Analysis by Geographical Location



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

5.2.1. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in North America

5.2.2. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in Europe

5.2.3. Competitiveness Analysis: AR/VR based Digital Marketing Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. ARworks

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. CG Life

6.4. CubeZoo

6. 5. Impact XM

6.6. INVIVO Communications

6.7. Mindgrub

6.8. Mirum

6.9. PIXACORE

6.10. Quast Media

6.11. Random42

6.12. Tipping Point Media

6.13. vStream



7. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Digital Marketing Companies

7.3.1. Most Likely Partners

7.3.2. Likely Partners

7.3.3. Less Likely Partners

7.3.4. Least Likely Partners



8. DIGITAL MARKETING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.1.1. Analysis by Year

8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Initiative

8.1.3. Analysis by Type of Application Area

8.1.4. Analysis by Type of Solution

8.1.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives

8.1.6. Leading Partners: Analysis by Number of Initiatives



9. CASE STUDY

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Narola Infotech for Zocular

9.2.1. Narola Infotech

9.2.2. Zocular

9.2.3. Business Needs

9.2.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

9.3. Viscira for Actelion

9.4. SoftCover VR for LifeLabs

9.5. Virtual Reality Ireland for MISA

9.6. ViitorCloud for vCura

9.7. Kwebmaker for Lilavati Hospital

9.8. Intermind for My Health Meter

9.9. VR Vision for Providence Healthcare

9.10. CitrusBits for Zoetis



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry, 2020-2030

10.4. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Type of Technology, 2020 and 2030

10.5. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Product, 2020 and 2030

10.6. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by End-User, 2020 and 2030

10.7. AR/VR based Digital Marketing Opportunity in Healthcare Industry: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2020 and 2030



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Unanimity Information & Technology

11.2.1. Interview Transcript: Pritam Sahu, Director, Unanimity Information & Technology

11.3. Kwebmaker

11.3.1. Interview Transcript: Dhananjay Arora, Founder, and CEO, Kwebmaker



12. CONCLUSION



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

