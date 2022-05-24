Ara Partners Hires Alyssa Hooper as Principal

Addition Brings Depth and Experience in Sustainable Infrastructure to Support Firm's Growing Strategy

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, has hired Alyssa Hooper as a Principal to support its infrastructure strategy. Ms. Hooper is a senior investment professional with over ten years of investment and advisory experience in infrastructure and sustainable project finance. She will be based in Ara's Boston office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa to Ara's infrastructure team," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner of Ara. "She brings a wealth of origination and execution experience across the infrastructure universe. Alyssa will play a major role in our growing infrastructure strategy as we continue to build Ara's position as a leader in the decarbonization space."

"Ara is evaluating a range of opportunities and partnerships across the industrial decarbonization economy, and Alyssa will be a significant asset to our continued growth in this evolving sector," added George Yong, the Partner leading Ara's infrastructure strategy. "I am excited to work with Alyssa and to leverage her unique expertise as we continue to grow our infrastructure presence."

Prior to joining Ara, Ms. Hooper was a Principal at Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), a multi-billion infrastructure manager. During her time at GIP, Ms. Hooper led and evaluated numerous transactions in sectors such as transportation, power generation, industrials, midstream, and digital infrastructure. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hooper developed and led Goldman Sachs' midstream leveraged finance business. She began her career as an analyst in Credit Suisse's Global Energy M&A and Project Finance team.

Ms. Hooper holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co. LP.

arapartners@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ara-partners-hires-alyssa-hooper-as-principal-301553619.html

SOURCE Ara Partners