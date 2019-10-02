Arabella Advisors Named Among the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America

WASHINGTON, Oct 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Entrepreneur magazine named Arabella Advisors to its list of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." The announcement comes as a result of the magazine's annual "Entrepreneur 360," a premier study delivering what Entrepreneur Media calls "the most comprehensive analysis of private companies" in the United States. Based on the study, Arabella is being recognized for excellence across five categories: impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business value.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with offices in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, Arabella Advisors is a full-service consultancy to philanthropists and impact investors. Its teams provide strategic guidance and sophisticated project implementation support to foundations, corporations and individuals pursuing bold philanthropic goals. It is the only company in the philanthropy sector to be recognized.

"I am delighted that Entrepreneur has named Arabella Advisors as one of America's top private companies," said the company's CEO, Sampriti Ganguli. "Credit goes to the more than 200 Arabella employees who work hard to help our clients turn inspiring philanthropic ideas into life-changing impact. Arabella is privileged to work with clients who are creating positive change literally every day, in our local communities, across the nation and around the world. We are constantly looking for ways to increase the effectiveness of that work, through innovations in grant making, fiscal sponsorship, impact investing, collaboration and more. This award is testament to the excellent work our team does to help our clients accomplish their missions."

Entrepreneur 360 honorees were identified based on results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm is built on a balanced scorecard approach and designed to measure five major pillars of entrepreneurship: innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

Arabella is a certified B-Corporation and has also previously been ranked by B-Lab among its "Best for the World" companies. To learn more, contact steve@arabellaadvisors.com.

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors provides a full spectrum of advisory and support services to help clients achieve philanthropic goals. Comprised of over 200 creative problem solvers, the Arabella team guides clients to the most efficient path from their inspiring ideas to life-changing impact. It works across the country and around the world on a wide range of issues, always with a focus on advancing individual client needs and goals. To learn more, visit arabellaadvisors.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arabella-advisors-named-among-the-best-entrepreneurial-companies-in-america-300929196.html

SOURCE Arabella Advisors