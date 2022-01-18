Aragon Research Positions Qumu in the Leader Section of the 2022 Research Globe for Enterprise Video

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for the seventh time. The 2022 Aragon Research Globe evaluates 14 enterprise video platform vendors, placing each into one of four segments – Leader, Contender, Innovator or Specialist – based on performance, customer references, global reach and strategy.

As part of the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video1, Aragon analysts used a rigorous, independent analysis to assess 14 enterprise video firms against a wide variety of criteria including Product Strategy, Customer Experience, Market Awareness, Financial Viability, Management Team, Pricing, Market Reach, Packaging, Product Mix, R&D and others. Each vendor also provided customer references from every region where the vendor does business.

"Enterprises are relying on video more than ever to communicate with internal and external audiences, especially as they recognize that the traditional workplace model has forever changed, and subsequently requires robust video technologies,” said Andi Mann, chief technology officer at Qumu. "Our inclusion as a leader in the Aragon Globe for the seventh time, we believe, reaffirms our commitment to delivering a video-first future that drives business communications and improves customer engagement and satisfaction.”

"Video is now poised to become the main form of content that’s digested in the enterprise. With this comes a great the need to organize, deliver and optimize visual content for everyone,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. "That’s why enterprise video providers such as Qumu are so important for the day-to-day operations of modern businesses.”

Parties interested in learning more about the research and findings may download the full 30-page 2022 Aragon Research Globe Report from the Qumu website.

For more information about Qumu, visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

1 Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2022” by Jim Lundy, January 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005064/en/