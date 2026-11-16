ARAMARK Aktie
WKN DE: 798245 / ISIN: US0385211000
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16.11.2026 20:31:01
Aramark: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reported full year organic revenue growth of 10% to $20.1 billion. The company lowered its balance sheet leverage to a 20-year low. Three things management said on the call stand out.
Client retention rate measures the percentage of contract value kept year over year, while net new business represents total annual contract wins minus lost accounts. Aramark achieved a retention rate of approximately 97%, which supported net new business growth of 6.8% and outperformed internal targets.
Aramark Nexus is an internal business line designed to provide specialized hospitality and dining services for complex infrastructure facilities like technology data centers. Management expects this platform to deliver $500 million in revenue in fiscal 2027 as large corporate clients expand computing facilities.
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