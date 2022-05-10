Aramark Plans To Spin-off Uniform Services Business

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK), a provider of food and facilities services, announced Tuesday its plan to separate Aramark Uniform Services or AUS into an independent, publicly traded company.

The transaction is intended to be structured as a spin-off that is tax-free to Aramark and its stockholders. The company currently expects the spin-off to occur by the end of fiscal 2023.

According to the company, both are now well-positioned to succeed independently, and the separation will enable superior outcomes for each business.

Under the intended structure, Aramark will continue to operate as a proven global leader in food and facilities services.

After the completion of the proposed spin-off, John Zillmer will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Aramark following his return in October 2019, and Tom Ondrof will remain as Chief Financial Officer of Aramark after joining in January 2020.

Zillmer said, "Kim Scott, who joined in October 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer of AUS, and her team have developed a compelling strategic framework and vision for AUS. We believe that Aramark and AUS can best execute their respective value-creating strategies operating as two independent, publicly traded companies."