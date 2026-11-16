Aramark Q4 Results Climb, Sees Growth In FY27; Lifts Dividend, Plans $1 Bln Buyback; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK), a provider of food services and facilities management, reported Monday higher fourth-quarter profit and revenues, and issued positive outlook for fiscal 2027. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program and raised quarterly dividend by 17 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 5.45 percent lower at $51.00.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects organic growth in adjusted earnings per share of 20 percent to 25 percent from previous year's $2.23.

Adjusted operating income is projected to grow 15 percent to 19 percent from prior year's $1.113 billion, and revenue to grow 9 percent to 10 percent from $20.09 billion in the prior year, both organically.

Regarding the share buyback program, the company said the new authorization will replace the previous $500 million program from November 2024, under which Aramark repurchased approximately 7 million shares. The latest program does not have a fixed expiration date, providing Aramark with the flexibility to repurchase shares opportunistically.

Aramark's Board of Directors also approved a 17 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share, payable on December 16, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4.

In its fourth quarter, Aramark's net earnings came in at $137.94 million or $0.51 per share, higher than $87.14 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.71 per share for the period, compared to $0.57 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9 percent to $5.293 billion from $5.048 billion last year.

Organic revenue increased 12 percent, primarily driven by substantial new business and higher client retention levels across its lines of business and geographies.

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