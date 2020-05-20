Aramco Americas Responds to Houston's Need During COVID-19

HOUSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Americas ("Aramco") has contributed more than $2 million in donations to organizations in Houston, the company's headquarters, and other cities across the U.S. to fight hunger and help find medical treatments for the coronavirus.

"Aramco has made it a point to step up for Houston's community during good times and challenging ones, and their donations – coming during a crisis of unprecedented scale – are needed support for our medical response and first responders," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Financial, in-kind and employee volunteer support is helping local communities where we live and operate, as well as a contribution to medical research in of support of a global impact on controlling the spread of the virus.

"Our commitment to the community, especially in times of crisis and urgent need, remains strong," said Mohammad S. Alshammari, Aramco Americas, President & CEO. "Our support is part of a global enterprise-wide effort by Aramco to provide disaster relief to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to support our communities during these challenging times."

Aramco Americas has committed to:

Funding for Coronavirus Blood Transfusion Therapy First Tested in Houston

$500,000 to the Houston Methodist Hospital to advance a promising plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients that the hospital was first to go to trial in the U.S. at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Support for Food Banks Across the U.S.

$800,000 in support of food banks across the U.S. in communities where the company operates -- Houston, Detroit, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

Funding for Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Houston

$500,000 to the City of Houston Health Foundation to fund greater access to COVID-19 testing, especially in vulnerable communities.

Funding for Our Houston Heroes

$100,000 to the City of Houston Health Foundation for grocery gift cards for first responders through the company's "Our Houston Heroes" campaign.

Matching Funds with Employee-Driven Campaign for Houston Food Bank

$54,000 to the Houston Food Bank from an employee campaign with company match resulting in the distribution of 162,000 meals.

Providing 30,000 KN95 Masks for City of Houston First Responders

Approximately $90,000 in-kind donation of 30,000 KN95 protective masks, sourced through the company's global supply chain, to the City of Houston and distributed by the Houston Health Foundation and Houston Health Department to Fire, Police, Health and City of Houston employees.

Aramco Americas has been headquartered in Houston for nearly 50 years, working side-by-side with local government and other charitable organizations to address a number of issues, including education and environmental protection. Helping to address health, safety and hunger concerns is a priority with the global health crisis.

Aramco's donations in the U.S. are centered around efforts to provide food security and support the medical response to controlling the virus.

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years. Aramco Americas is a contributor to the U.S. energy sector through research and development, venture fund activities, asset ownership, as well as technology and digital transformation. The company is headquartered in Houston, and maintains offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Detroit. Aramco Americas is committed to being a positive contributor in the communities where its employees live and work, and to making a difference through outreach that benefits the arts, geosciences, education and the environment. americas.aramco.com

SOURCE Aramco Americas