30.01.2024 09:11:33
Aramco To Maintain Maximum Sustainable Capacity At 12 MMBD As Per Directive From State
(RTTNews) - The state controlled Aramco in Saudi Arabia stated that the company has received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity or MSC at 12 million barrels per day, and not to continue increasing MSC to 13 MMBD. The company noted that Maximum Sustainable Capacity is determined by the State pursuant to the Hydrocarbons Law, enacted by Royal Decree.
Aramco said the company will update its capital spending guidance when full-year 2023 results are announced in March.
