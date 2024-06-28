|
28.06.2024 18:00:00
Aramis Group - 2024 half-year financial report release
Arcueil, June 28, 2024
2024 half-year financial report release
Aramis Group today announces that the company has filed its 2024 half-year financial report, ended March 31, 2024, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).
Aramis Group 2024 half-year financial report is available on the Company’s website www.aramis.group under "Investors / Regulated information”.
About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group
Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of €2 billion, Aramis Group will sell more than 110,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).
Investors contact
Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations,
Financing and Cash Management
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group
+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24
Press contacts
Brunswick
Hugues Boëton
Tristan Roquet Montegon
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
