Aramis Group - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, July 2, 2024

Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2024:

73,000 shares

€ 734,685

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on December 31, 2023:

85,000 shares

€ 666,406

Between January 1st and June 30th, 2024 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 1,563 241,255 942,988.25 Sales 1,249 253,255 1,011,267.28

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of €2 billion, Aramis Group will sell more than 110,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Attachment