Aramis Group - Transfer of liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, July 30, 2024

Transfer of liquidity contract

Aramis Group announces that it has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux, for an initial period from July 31, 2024, to December 31, 2024, renewable by tacit agreement for successive 12-month periods, with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares.

This contract has been established within the framework of current regulations, particularly AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for Kepler Cheuvreux to facilitate trading of Aramis Group shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

The resources allocated for its implementation are:

69,500 shares

751,456.36 euros

This new contract may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

In the event of the expiration or suspension of the authorization to buy back shares by the General Meeting of the issuer.

This contract may be terminated by Aramis Group at any time with 2 days' notice, or by Kepler Cheuvreux with 30 days' notice.

The termination of the liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild Martin Maurel took effect on July 20, 2024, after trading hours.

***

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of €2 billion, Aramis Group will sell more than 110,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations,

Financing and Cash Management

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contact

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Attachment