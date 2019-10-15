ARB Midstream LLC Announces Start-up of New Crude Oil Gathering System in the DJ Basin

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ South Gathering, LLC ("DJS"), a subsidiary of ARB Midstream, LLC ("ARB") announces a key expansion of its fast-growing crude oil gathering and transportation system in the prolific DJ Basin in northeastern Colorado. The Badger Pipeline, one of three large diameter transmission lines currently being constructed by DJS, started receiving crude oil this month. With a throughput of 90,000 b/d, Badger transports production from southwestern Weld County and delivers into 300,000 barrels of dedicated crude oil storage at Platteville, the key crude oil hub within the DJ.

Badger is one segment within the larger DJS system, which also includes the 220,000 b/d Matador pipeline, Bennet Station, the 150,000 b/d bi-directional Freedom pipeline and the Platteville Storage and Distribution network. Matador is slated to be in service in late 2019. This large transmission line is the first and only line that links Platteville to the southern region of the DJ. Bennett Station provides truck and gathered barrel origination into Matador, and crude qualities are segregated into onsite tankage. Freedom pipeline is the bi-directional, large diameter transmission line that will link Platteville to Lucerne West. Lucerne West is the delivery point of ARB's existing Platte River Gathering System in the northern DJ. At Platteville, DJS is developing a header system that interconnects with multiple long-haul takeaway pipelines and delivers crude oil to downstream markets.

ARB's crude oil gathering systems include over 250 miles of new pipeline covering the core of the DJ Basin, with over 625,000 b/d of planned and existing throughput capacity and 600,000 barrels of storage. At over 250,000 dedicated acres underpinned by long term, fixed-fee contracts with numerous customers, ARB is the largest privately held crude oil gatherer in the DJ Basin.

The expansion of the ARB Midstream pipeline system in the DJ Basin is funded by Ball Ventures through its energy division: BV Natural Resources ("BV").

ARB Midstream, LLC is a privately held company, based in Denver, CO, that provides comprehensive midstream and marketing solutions for crude oil, LPGs and refined products. ARB owns and operates nearly 1,000 miles of pipeline and two million barrels of storage in key producing regions in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota. ARB was formed with a strategic financing relationship with BV Natural Resources. www.arbmidstream.com

Ball Ventures is an investment and development company which owns and manages commercial real estate and private equity investments across North America. It was founded by Allen Ball, an Idaho businessman and entrepreneur who has helped build several successful companies, some of which operate in markets around the world. Under the leadership of CEO Cortney Liddiard, Ball Ventures has developed a diversified portfolio in commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and student housing, and through its private equity platform: investments across multiple industries, including energy and natural resources. www.ballventures.com

