Enedo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 2 March 2023 at 16.15 p.m.

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Enedo

As previously announced, Inission AB ("Inission”) has on 4 November 2022 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of Enedo Plc’s ("Enedo” or the "Company”) minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Enedo.

The Company has today been informed that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one member for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Enedo. The arbitral tribunal consists of independent arbitrator Gisela Knuts.

