02.03.2023 15:15:00

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Enedo

Enedo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 2 March 2023 at 16.15 p.m.

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Enedo

As previously announced, Inission AB ("Inission”) has on 4 November 2022 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of Enedo Plc’s ("Enedo” or the "Company”) minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Enedo.

The Company has today been informed that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one member for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Enedo. The arbitral tribunal consists of independent arbitrator Gisela Knuts.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

Tel. 040 500 6864.

Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2022 the group´s revenue was EUR 46,8 million. Enedo has 357 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Enedo is a part of Inission Group since 1st July 2022.

www.enedopower.com


