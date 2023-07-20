|
20.07.2023 07:00:26
Arbonia further improves competitiveness by consolidating design radiator production
|
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Arbon, 20 July 2023 The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Division of Arbonia is further improving its competitiveness with the planned relocation of its design radiator manufacturing volume. As part of its strategy of being a best-in-class radiator supplier, the planned relocation of manufacturing and painting from Dilsen (BE) to the competence centre in Stíbro (CZ) will increase capacity utilisation and productivity as well as further centralise know-how. Arbonia expects one-off costs of around CHF 10 million to be incurred in the second half of 2023 due to the closure and relocation of production. In return, Arbonia expects annual savings of around CHF 4 million from the second half of 2024.
The HVAC Division intends to relocate the manufacturing capacities for design radiators from the Vasco production site in Dilsen (BE) to its highly automated production plant in Stíbro (CZ) by the end of the second quarter of 2024 at the latest. This will sustainably further increase its competitiveness by concentrating competencies and volumes. This measure does not affect the research and development or manufacturing of ventilation products and underfloor heating systems, nor does it affect logistics processes for Benelux in Dilsen (BE).
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1684053
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1684053 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arbonia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.23
|SPI-Papier Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Arbonia angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|Arbonia further improves competitiveness by consolidating design radiator production (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Arbonia verbessert Wettbewerbsfähigkeit weiter durch die Konsolidierung der Designheizkörperproduktion (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Trading Update Einbruch der Baugenehmigungen aufgrund Baukostenteuerung und Zinserhöhungen (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Trading update Slump in building permits due to construction cost increases and interest rate hikes (EQS Group)
|
17.07.23
|SPI-Papier Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Arbonia bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.23
|Generalversammlung der Arbonia AG genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arbonia AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arbonia AG
|11,62
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.