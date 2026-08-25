Arbonia Aktie
WKN DE: A1CUXD / ISIN: CH0110240600
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25.08.2026 07:00:16
Arbonia holds its own in a challenging environment with 2.3 % organic growth – with considerably higher incoming orders and order volumes than in the previous year
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Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Half Year Results
Arbon 25 August 2026 – In the first half-year of 2026, Arbonia achieved an organic revenue growth of 2.3 % and continued to expand its market position in numerous European markets. Incoming orders and order volumes developed particularly well and were significantly above the previous year's level at all large production plants. At the same time, the market environment was characterised by increasing material prices, as well as currency effects. This performance underscores the resilience of demand, the successful progress of the Group’s geographical diversification efforts, and its strategic strength following the strategic focus on the doors business.
With the introduction of an integrated system landscape, Arbonia is creating the prerequisites for additional group synergies in purchasing, in cross-location manufacturing, as well as for the future use of data-based and AI-supported applications. The implementation of the SAP/ERP system at the German subsidiary Garant marks an important milestone on the way to an integrated European platform. The transformation was operationally more demanding than planned and had a one-off negative impact of approximately CHF 8.4 million on EBITDA compared to the prior-year period.
Against this background, Arbonia is adjusting its EBITDA guidance for the financial year 2026 but reaffirms all other guidance parameters for 2026 as well as its medium-term targets for 2029.
Financial figures for continuing operations for the First Half of 2026:
1 Explanations, definitions, and reconciliations for the alternative performance key figures are found in the First Semester Financial Report 2026 on pages 21 – 23.
Digital transformation at subsidiary Garant: significant progress in stabilisation
The temporary negative charges resulted in an estimated impact on revenue and earnings of approximately CHF 13 million and CHF 8.4 million respectively compared to the prior-year period. These effects are not reported as one-time effects (adjustments) and negatively affected not only the operative result but also the net working capital, the cash flow, and the net indebtedness in the first half-year of 2026.
Comprehensive programme of measures proves effective
Arbonia analysed the challenges arising over the course of the transformation and consistently eliminated their causes. Organisational and personnel measures were implemented where necessary.
The operational stabilisation is proceeding according to plan. It was possible to resolve systemic problems, stabilise order processing on a long-term basis, and largely clear the backlog of customer orders. The focus is now on winning back the trust of customers and increasing revenue. Arbonia is confident that revenue levels from Garant seen prior to the implementation will be reached again by the end of 2026.
In summary, Arbonia is dealing with considerable temporary impacts from the SAP/ERP transformation at Garant in financial year 2026. At the same time, this has laid an essential foundation for the next development phase of the group. The new system landscape will allow a stronger integration of the European production sites, additional purchasing synergies, and more efficient group-wide processes in the future. In addition, it creates the technological basis for data-driven control and the future use of AI applications.
Performance Plus strengthens competitiveness and profitability on a long-term basis
Organic growth underscores strong market positions
The Wood Solutions segment achieved organic growth of +2.9 %, while the Glass Solutions segment was able to grow organically by +0.3 %. Growth was driven in particular by a stable renovation business, the continued expansion of the commercial and project business, as well as new markets, while new residential construction activity in several core markets remained persistently low. Exchange rate effects negatively impacted revenue by –1.8 %.
The Glass Solutions segment developed particularly well. After the transformation of the past years, it was possible to improve profitability further. EBITDA rose to CHF 3.6 million from CHF 1.7 million in the same period last year, confirming the effectiveness of the implemented measures.
After Arbonia's focus on the doors business, the company recorded a continuous revenue increase that does not appear in the operative result due to the SAP/ERP introduction at Garant: As in the previous year, when EBITDA increased by 20 % in the second half-year of 2025 compared to the first half-year of 2025, Arbonia expects an improved second half-year due to catch-up effects and additional price increases. EBITDA increased by more than 50%, particularly in the second half of 2025 compared with the same period in the previous year.
EBIT amounted to CHF –4.5 million, compared to CHF 1.1 million the previous year. Broken down by segments, EBIT of Wood Solutions was CHF –1.0 million, compared to CHF 6.0 million in the previous year, while that of Glass Solutions was CHF –0.3 million compared to CHF –2.2 million in the previous year.
Cash flow and net indebtedness
Arbonia's net indebtedness amounted to CHF 184 million at the end of June 2026, compared to CHF 149 million at the end of 2025. Guarantee payments of CHF 8.0 million in connection with the sale of the Climate Division, which are to be settled by Midea, as well as tax payments of CHF 3.0 million, mainly due to tax implications arising from previous business disposals, negatively impacted the cash flow in the first half-year of 2026. In addition, net working capital increased as a result of seasonal and operational factors.
Divestment activities allow focus on the core business
The adjustment of the EBITDA guidance solely reflects the temporary negative impacts of the SAP/ERP transformation at Garant. The operational development of the other companies, the strong incoming orders, the progress made in restructuring Glass Solutions, and the continued geographical diversification confirm Arbonia's strategic orientation.
The other guidance parameters for 2026 and the medium-term targets for 2029 remain unchanged. Above all, the progress in the sale of non-operating assets supports free cash flow.
Arbonia's strategic orientation is confirmed by the strong development of incoming orders and order backlog, market share gains in key European markets, progress in Glass Solutions, successful geographical diversification and the consistent implementation of its transformation programmes. The operational basis of the group was strengthened further during the reporting period. Arbonia therefore confirms its announced medium-term targets for 2029.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2387992
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2387992 25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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