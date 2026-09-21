Arbonia Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CUXD / ISIN: CH0110240600

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21.09.2026 07:00:13

Arbonia is selling its former corporate centre for approx.  CHF 21 million

Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Arbonia is selling its former corporate centre for approx.  CHF 21 million

21.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Arbon, 21 September 2026 – Arbonia has sold its former Corporate Centre in Arbon (CH), which is now used as a fully let business centre, for approximately CHF 21 million. With this transaction, the company is consistently implementing its previously announced strategy of divesting properties that are no longer essential to its operations.

As part of its focus on its core operational business, Arbonia is continuously reviewing its property portfolio. In doing so, the company has identified several properties which, following operational optimisations, are no longer required for day-to-day operations. The former Corporate Centre in Arbon, which is now fully let as a Business Centre to third parties and to Arbonia itself, represents the first significant step in this development. The successful sale will free up tied-up funds and further strengthen financial flexibility.

After almost 20 years of use since the former Corporate Centre was built in 2007, Arbonia has sold the property. The sale was approved by the Board of Directors; the contract of sale has been signed and the transaction has been completed.

As previously announced in the 2026 half-year results, a purchase offer had been received for the property. Arbonia has accepted the most recent offer of approximately CHF 21 million. At the same time, Arbonia has entered into a five-year lease agreement with a unilateral option to extend for a further five years. The transaction will result in higher rental expenses in future, which will be recognised as IFRS 16 lease liabilities, but will also free up significant cash resources.

Arbonia will therefore remain at the site and will continue to use the existing office space as a tenant. With this sale, the company is consistently pursuing the optimisation of its property portfolio and its focus on its core operational business.

Contact
Fabienne Zürcher
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T +41 71 447 45 54
fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Arbonia AG
Amriswilerstrasse 50
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 447 41 41
E-mail: holding@arbonia.com
Internet: www.arbonia.com
ISIN: CH0110240600
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2401908

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401908  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

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