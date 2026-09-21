Arbonia Aktie
WKN DE: A1CUXD / ISIN: CH0110240600
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21.09.2026 07:00:13
Arbonia is selling its former corporate centre for approx. CHF 21 million
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Arbonia AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Arbon, 21 September 2026 – Arbonia has sold its former Corporate Centre in Arbon (CH), which is now used as a fully let business centre, for approximately CHF 21 million. With this transaction, the company is consistently implementing its previously announced strategy of divesting properties that are no longer essential to its operations.
As part of its focus on its core operational business, Arbonia is continuously reviewing its property portfolio. In doing so, the company has identified several properties which, following operational optimisations, are no longer required for day-to-day operations. The former Corporate Centre in Arbon, which is now fully let as a Business Centre to third parties and to Arbonia itself, represents the first significant step in this development. The successful sale will free up tied-up funds and further strengthen financial flexibility.
After almost 20 years of use since the former Corporate Centre was built in 2007, Arbonia has sold the property. The sale was approved by the Board of Directors; the contract of sale has been signed and the transaction has been completed.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2401908
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401908 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|4,99
|0,91%
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