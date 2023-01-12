|
12.01.2023 07:00:45
Arbonia with challenging second half-year of 2022
|
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Arbon, 12 January 2023 The financial year 2022 was challenging due to increased material and logistics costs, material shortages, a dramatic rise in energy costs, increased interest rates, and the Swiss franc significantly appreciating. In general, this situation did not ease in the second half-year of 2022 due to factors such as energy costs continuing to rise.
The price increases that were announced for both divisions due to the sharp rise in material costs were brought into effect during the second half-year of 2022, although the rapid increase in energy costs towards the end of the year had an additional impact on results. The raw material markets revealed a varying picture in which some material prices were able to stabilise at a high level, but overall the Doors Division did not see any easing of the situation, particularly in relation to wooden materials. Demand for single-family homes also dropped as a result of the situation of interest rates and construction costs. Due to the overall situation, the HVAC Division felt the strain of a huge volume reduction that came unexpectedly after a healthy first and second quarter of 2022; amounting to as much as 25%, this affected radiators in particular, steel panel radiators. Arbonia believes that the destocking which had a negative impact on the HVAC and Doors Divisions in the 2022 financial year will come to an end in the foreseeable future and that demand will return to the long-term trend.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1533163
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1533163 12-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arbonia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.23
|Arbonia mit herausforderndem zweiten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
12.01.23
|Arbonia with challenging second half-year of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Arbonia stärkt HLK-Vertriebsposition in Spanien und Portugal weiter (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Arbonia continues to strengthen HVAC sales position in Spain and Portugal (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Arbonia with a challenging first half-year of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Arbonia mit herausforderndem ersten Halbjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Results of the Annual General Meeting of Arbonia AG (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Resultate der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Arbonia AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arbonia AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arbonia AG
|11,62
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.