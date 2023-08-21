Arbor Metals Establishes Strategic Alliance Department to Drive Collaboration With Automotive Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor” or the "Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announces the creation of a dedicated department focused on fostering strategic alliances with the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) industry in Canada. This initiative comes in response to the growing significance of the EV sector, highlighted by recent high-profile investments such as the joint commitment by the federal government of Canada and the Quebec government to fund Ford Motor Company's new EV plant in Bécancour, Quebec. As reported by CBC News on August 17th, 2023*, the government investment underscores Canada's commitment to advancing the electric mobility revolution.



The collaboration between the federal and provincial governments, with a combined investment of $644 million, exemplifies the commitment to fortify Canada's role in the EV industry. The new Ford plant in Bécancour, Quebec, is set to produce critical battery materials for electric vehicles, reaffirming Canada's emergence as a global leader in sustainable transportation.

"We're witnessing a transformative moment in the Canadian automotive landscape, with a strong focus on EV production and the development of a robust supply chain," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor . "Establishing our Strategic Alliance Department underscores Arbors' dedication to being at the forefront of this burgeoning industry."

Arbor recognizes the pivotal role that strategic alliances play in advancing the EV industry's growth and sustainability. The Company's newly formed department will work to forge partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures with key stakeholders across the EV value chain, including automakers, battery manufacturers, and technology innovators.

"We are excited to embark on this journey of collaboration and innovation, leveraging our expertise in mineral resources to contribute to the broader EV ecosystem," added Ferguson. "As we align our efforts with the evolving needs of the EV industry, we remain committed to sustainable practices and responsible development."

Arbor will actively seek opportunities to contribute its knowledge, resources, and capabilities to enhance Canada's position as a global hub for electric mobility. The Company's dedication to sustainable exploration and responsible resource development aligns with the shared goals of environmental stewardship and technological advancement within the EV industry.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo. is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for and has approved the technical information in this release.

*Source: CBC News (August 17, 2023)

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.





For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com , or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company’s website at www.arbormetalscorp.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect”, "target, "plan”, "forecast”, "may”, "schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

MRKT360 INC

https://mrkt360.com

Alex Zertuche

alexz@mrkt360.com

For E.S.T Office Hours, Call 1 416-477-0587

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ac9c34f-6084-4782-a8ec-1c2f30b35a1a