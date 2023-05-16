Arbor Metals Receives High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Report for Jarnet Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor” or the "Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce it has received the high-resolution satellite imagery interpretation report for its Jarnet Property , which comprises four separate blocks located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Jarnet lithium project includes 70 designated map claims, spanning over an estimated 3,759 hectares.



The detailed analysis was conducted by DIRT Exploration, based in Cape Town, South Africa. The study incorporated Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Infrared (SWIR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery. The report's findings will be utilized alongside historical assessments and regional data from the Jarnet claim blocks to streamline Arbor Metals’ upcoming summer exploration initiatives.

The Jarnet South block is situated less than two kilometres northwest of the CV-5 pegmatite target owned by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. ("PMET"), where a comprehensive diamond drill program has led to numerous significant discoveries. In their recent press release (PMET, March 29, 2023), PMET unveiled a high-grade extension (Nova Zone) of the CV 5 target, with an average of 3.13% Li2O (lithium oxide) over 87.7 meters, including a 19.8-meter stretch averaging 5.28% Li2O.





Note: the company's management highlights that the discoveries and observations on nearby properties do not necessarily predict similar geological or mineralization presence on the company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration firm dedicated to the evolution of high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. It stands at the forefront of advanced mineral exploration, managing global mining projects of exceptional calibre. Arbor 's philosophy is centred around blending quality projects with sound strategies and a professional team to yield superior outcomes. The company currently oversees three standout mineral projects.

Located in the James Bay region of Quebec, the Jarnet lithium project comprises 47 map-designated claims, spanning an area of around 3,759 hectares. The project adjoins the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed substantial lithium mineralization, making it one of the most high-profile lithium exploration endeavours in the industry.

