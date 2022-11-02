|
Arbor Wood Co. and Cambium Carbon Announce Partnership to Provide Sustainably-Sourced Natural Wood Building Products
WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Carbon and Arbor Wood Co. partner to introduce a new wood product for outdoor and indoor building applications that is all-natural, chemical-free, lasts for decades, and is harvested domestically from mostly-urban sources.
Cambium Carbon's Carbon Smart Wood™ is a new category of local, sustainable wood products that utilizes wood from urban settings which would otherwise be left to the landfill. It provides a superior alternative to emissions-intensive supply chains that rely upon exotic hardwoods from tropical rain forests shipped from great distances to the US. Carbon Smart Wood™ diverts waste, creates jobs, and plants new trees–going far beyond conventional timber harvest and certification.
Arbor Wood Co.'s thermally modified wood is a technical application which improves long term outdoor durability and stability using only heat and steam. The result is an attractive, all-natural wood product that doesn't rot or decay and is very stable in all climates. This process combined with locally-sourced Carbon Smart Wood™ sets the standard for most-environmentally responsible, endurable wood building products.
Jon Heyesen, CEO of Arbor Wood Co., said, "Thermal modification is one of the most natural, chemical-free ways to extend the life of wood products. We see ourselves as stewards to providing consumers with a superior, natural product that can be used for cladding, decking, indoor and outdoor furniture, landscaping elements, and much more.
Heyesen continued, "At Arbor Wood Co., thermally modified Carbon Smart Wood™ will be available for specification immediately."
Combining thermal modification and Carbon Smart Wood™ takes these products to a new performance level that is the best of true sustainability and application endurance – not to mention visually appealing. Better than the decking industry standards of plastic composites or pressure-treated lumber laden with harsh chemicals, Cambium Carbon's Carbon Smart Wood™ offered through Arbor Wood Co. resets the marketplace.
Ben Christensen, CEO of Cambium Carbon, said, "Partnering with Arbor Wood Co is a critical step forward in our product offering to environmentally-conscious consumers who demand a domestic solution to building needs, along with traceability and sustainability of the wood-sourcing. Cambium Carbon and Arbor Wood Co. will provide this solution at scale."
