ARC Resources Ltd. Confirms Quarterly Dividend Amount of $0.06 per Share for July 15, 2020

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") confirms a quarterly dividend amount of $0.06 per share for July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2020. As at June 15, 2020, the trailing 12-month payments to shareholders total $0.52 per share.

ARC is one of Canada's largest conventional oil and gas companies with an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

