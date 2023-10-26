ARC Selects HqO to Transform Campus Experience and Supercharge Members’ Productivity and Performance

ARC’s new campus experience app powered by HqO is available across its four clusters, providing world-class amenities that deepen and strengthen its connection to over 10,000 members

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the world’s leading real estate experience platform provider, has been selected by ARC , one of Europe’s leading networks of science and innovation clusters, to power its new ‘Member of the Future’ campus experience app. The addition of ARC to HqO’s portfolio further expands its reach and user base across Europe and the UK.



Deployed across ARC’s four clusters in Oxford, Harwell, West London, and Uxbridge, the new app increases HqO’s reach by adding 1.6 million square feet of contracted space, and over 10,000 new users to its already sizeable global presence. Since inception, HqO has connected over 400 million square feet of space across more than 700 properties, in 32 countries.

"There has been a fundamental evolution in the real estate experience economy as space has moved from a commodity to a service and now to an experience. In response, real estate needs to be flexible to meet the ever-changing needs of the people using it, inspiring them, caring for them, and bringing them together. That’s why we created the Real Estate Experience (REX) category, and launched the HqO REX Platform, the first end-to-end experience solution built around the customer. This asset agnostic, cross-property suite of powerful applications assesses the health and performance of a customer's experience within a physical space, while providing the necessary tools for operators to manage and optimise it, all from one central location,” said Samuel Warren, Vice President of Sales EMEA, at HqO.

"ARC already does so much to offer its members a unique, innovative, and engaging campus. We could not be more delighted to partner with them to enhance these opportunities and derive insights to further support the needs of their tenants and their experiences.”

Digital Connections at the Centre of Real Estate

The new app is helping to unlock the full potential of ARC’s campuses. Designed to connect seamlessly with ARC’s existing systems and support its member engagement methods, HqO’s platform offers a host of powerful features. These include custom branding, content management systems, app support, and a web portal allowing partners to access the HqO app directly from their desktops.

Accessing the platform via the desktop portal allows ARC to capture and analyse critical user and property data to inform the complete lifecycle of its real estate assets. This includes measuring and assessing the success of programmes, monitoring member and user satisfaction, and gathering insight on the performance of amenities, space, and services that can inform future investment and planning.

Dan Metcalfe, Senior Director of Community, Communications and Marketing at ARC commented: "Advanced Research Clusters (ARC) exists to help science and innovation businesses within our campus network to thrive. Supporting our community of 10,000 requires an outstanding digital ecosystem, and we’re delighted to partner with HqO. Together, we aim to deliver a state-of-the-art membership app which will make it easier for our members to connect, foster collaboration and enhance their campus experience.”

Partners and Members Already Feeling the Benefit

Following the release of ARC’s new campus experience app powered by HqO, its members are already seeing the benefit. With an active user rate of 80%, ARC members are accessing the app to discover and book themselves to events, smoothly manage gym and meeting room scheduling, and access exclusive offers.

Supporting the development of its members' business skills and aiding in raising their profiles, ARC is also using the new app to promote and drive awareness of upcoming networking and workshop events. Increasing attendance at these events will further help foster the connections and partnerships that innovation businesses depend on.

Samuel Warren concluded: "It is a privilege to have ARC, one of the most exciting place-based innovation clusters, join our portfolio. Its track record of creating high-quality environments for business, R&D and hi-tech manufacturing occupiers is unmatched. As HqO expands across the UK and Europe, being selected by ARC is a huge validation of our service and technology.”

For additional questions or more information, please reach out to HqOPR@boathouseinc.com.

About HqO:

HqO is leading the transformation of the way people experience real estate by converging data, technology, and the customer. Through its Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform—a powerful and dynamic suite of applications and services—HqO has powered over 400 million square feet at over 700 properties across 32 countries. The world’s most innovative organisations rely on HqO to drive operational excellence by maximising and boosting tenant and employee acquisition, retention, and engagement.

For more information, visit www.hqo.com .

About ARC

ARC is the smarter real estate partner for science and innovation.

We concentrate innovation companies in Advanced Research Clusters — place-based clusters at the leading edges of major knowledge economies like Oxford and London. They’re unique ecosystems that accelerate commercial growth by providing the best possible working environments for our members.

Offices, coworking, cleanrooms, accelerator labs, and leading open access R&D facilities — discover flexible science-ready spaces within green, energising environments and community events in places designed to motivate and inspire.

ARC members learn to optimise their businesses from an active partner landlord that mentors as well as provides space. They take advantage of new ways to promote themselves using ARC as a platform, and they join a growing network of innovators that will one day be worldwide.



We’re solving the business of science so science can change the world. Welcome to ARC.