ARCADE1UP RELEASES NEW LINE OF ICONIC ARCADE MACHINES FOR THE ULTIMATE ‘BACK IN THE DAY’ EXPERIENCE AT HOME

New Flagship Line of Premium 'Deluxe Edition' Machines Rolls Out with PAC-MAN, Class of '81 and Mortal Kombat

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up today announced the company's new Deluxe Edition arcade machines are now available on Arcade1Up.com and at Best Buy. Sporting a new flagship design, the collection is an expansion of Arcade1Up's Legacy Classics line and was designed to offer an authentic and premium at-home arcade experience. The Deluxe machines available now include PAC-MAN Deluxe , Class of '81 Deluxe and Mortal Kombat Deluxe, with other classic titles on the way.

"We are continually striving to modernize classic arcade-style games at a price and size that is suited for the home," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "The Deluxe line offers a premium experience that we hope will both transport fans 'back in the day' and introduce new players to the magic of these iconic games."

"After over 40 years, we are excited that classic titles like PAC-MAN and Class of '81 and others continue to be enjoyed by fans," said Susan Tran, Senior Director, Brand Development for PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Arcade1Up's new Deluxe line is continuing the love for these nostalgic games, allowing new and old players to experience the most iconic old school games of all time."

The Deluxe Edition is Arcade1Up's most authentic arcade format yet. Featuring a new streamlined style and sleek, single-cabinet design that echoes the look of the original, these classic arcade machines have been modernized with Wi-Fi for online gameplay. For the ultimate retro experience, the Deluxe machines are equipped with a real-feel joystick and buttons, a faux front coin door, lit marquee and in select machines, a 17" LCD screen in a laid-back position, mirroring the design of classic arcade machines. At five feet tall, the Deluxe Edition is the perfect size for the home.

Arcade1Up's Deluxe series will roll-out with the most iconic titles and best-selling Bandai Namco Entertainment games, PAC-MAN Deluxe and Class of '81 Deluxe. With 14 games, PAC-MAN Deluxe has the classic glowing maze, PAC-DOTS, ghosts, and the yellow chomping hero - exactly how you remember it – and the integrated dual speakers that produce the "waka, waka, waka" that has signaled fun for decades. Real-feel joystick and buttons let players navigate the maze, gobble up POWER-PELLETs, and dodge BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and CLYDE! Class of '81 Deluxe includes 12 games for hours of retro fun.

Additionally, Arcade1Up has introduced a Mortal Kombat Deluxe arcade cabinet that unpacks all the fighting action fans have come to love and appreciate with the series. With 14 games, including four different versions of Mortal Kombat, this machine provides hours of fighting fun.

Arcade1Up's PAC-MAN, Class of '81 and Mortal Kombat Deluxe are available beginning today for $499.00 on Arcade1Up.com and at Best Buy retail stores and BestBuy.com with free shipping (terms and conditions may apply).

Coinciding with the launch, Arcade1Up has released a new companion app available in theApp Store and Google Play. The Arcade1Up companion app was designed to help fans get the most from classic arcade cabinets including tracking online leaderboards, connecting with friends for online play, registering for extended warranties and to discover the latest news, all from the palm of their hand.

Assets including images and videos can be found in the online press kit. For more information and to sign up to be notified with more news on Arcade1Up's new products, check out Arcade1Up.com

About Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, Killer Instinct™, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer™, Golden Axe™, Simpsons™, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table™ and the portable, Infinity Game Board, features over 100 classic games in a digital format, including Risk, Monopoly®, Clue®, Harry Potter™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE® and Scrabble®. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and WiFi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc: Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com



