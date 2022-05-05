Arcadia Biosciences Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on May 12, 2022.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-866-374-5140

International Dial-In: +1-404-400-0571

Passcode: 19987961

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com . Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

With origins as a trailblazing developer of science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is now a producer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, which include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™, SoulSpring™ and Saavy Naturals®. The company's growing number of innovative offerings are designed to enhance quality and health benefits in an array of consumer product categories. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

