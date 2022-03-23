23.03.2022 13:00:00

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and business results after market close on March 30, 2022.

Arcadia Biosciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.)

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results and the year's key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:  

+1-844-243-4690 

International Dial-In: 

+1-225-283-0138

Conference ID:

7975008

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

With origins as a trailblazing developer of science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is now a producer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, which include GoodWheat™, ProVault™, Soul Spring™, Saavy Naturals® and Zola® coconut water. The company's growing number of innovative offerings are designed to enhance quality and health benefits in an array of consumer product categories. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-biosciences-rkda-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-and-business-highlights-conference-call-301508702.html

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

