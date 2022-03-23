Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and business results after market close on March 30, 2022.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results and the year's key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-844-243-4690 International Dial-In: +1-225-283-0138 Conference ID: 7975008

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com . Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

