27.10.2022 14:00:00

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 after market close on November 10, 2022.

Arcadia Biosciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.)

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss third quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:

+1-866-374-5140

International Dial-In:

+1-404-400-0571

Passcode:

14010760

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-biosciences-rkda-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-business-highlights-conference-call-301660916.html

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

