+++ Investieren leicht gemacht ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? Top Picks mit interessantem Chance-Risiko-Profil +++ -w-
14.10.2024 07:00:00

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, October 14, 2024 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 83,034 of its own shares in the period from 4 October up to and including 11 October 2024 at an average price of €64.05. The consideration of this repurchase was €5.3 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover expected future obligations under Arcadis’ employee incentive plans, as announced on 4 October 2024.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/).

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arcadis NVmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Arcadis NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arcadis NV 63,55 -0,86% Arcadis NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Rot -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Dow kaum bewegt - Techwerte im Plus - S&P 500 erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag tiefer, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu legt. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen