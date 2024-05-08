Arcadis 2024 Annual General Meeting

Arcadis' shareholders appoint board members and approve dividend

Virginie Duperat-Vergne reappointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for an additional four-year term

Deanna Goodwin reappointed to the Arcadis Supervisory Board for a an additional two-year term

Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €0.85 per ordinary share





Amsterdam, 8 May 2024 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were adopted during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Virginie Duperat-Vergne was reappointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Arcadis N.V. for an additional period of four years. She will continue to be a member of the Executive Board and member of the Arcadis Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Duperat joined Arcadis in 2020 and has been serving as the CFO since then.

In addition, Deanna Goodwin was reappointed to the Supervisory Board for an additional two-year term. Ms. Goodwin has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2016 and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2022.

Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €0.85 per ordinary share, representing 34% of net income from operations in 2023. The proposal is in accordance with Arcadis’ dividend policy which aims for a pay-out of 30-40% of net income from operations.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

