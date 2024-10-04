Arcadis starts buyback program to repurchase up to 810,000 shares to cover employee incentive plan obligations

Amsterdam, October 4, 2024 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the start of a share buyback program to repurchase up to 810,000 shares to cover existing and expected future obligations under Arcadis’ employee incentive plans maturing in the next 3 – 4 years. This is in line with Arcadis’ commitment to avoid shareholder dilution from share-based remunerations. The repurchase of shares will commence on October 4, 2024, and is expected to be completed no later than February 4, 2025.

The share buyback program will be executed within the parameters of the exemption for buyback programs provided by Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The program will be executed by an intermediary. Trading decisions will be made independently of Arcadis N.V. to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods.

The buyback will be within the limitations of the authority granted by the General Meeting of Arcadis N.V., including the current limitation that the repurchase price is at a price that is equal to at least the nominal value of the ordinary shares, and no more than 10% above the listed share price. For this purpose, the listed share price is calculated as the average of the share closing price according to the Daily Official List of Euronext in Amsterdam, on each of the five trading days preceding the date on which the shares are acquired.

Overviews of all transactions under this program will be published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/).

