Arcadis Trading Update Q3 2023: Continued strong growth, strategic margin target delivered

Arcadis Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update

Continued strong growth, strategic margin target delivered

Net revenue of €932 million, with strong organic growth of 9.0% 1

Operating EBITA margin improved to 10.6% (Q3'22: 10.3%) and 10.1% year to date, meeting the 2023 strategic target of >10%

Organic backlog growth at 5.4% (year-on-year), order intake in the quarter in line with seasonal pattern with strong pipeline opportunities

Strong cash generation of €117 million in the quarter, well above last year’s €38 million

On track to achieve the financial targets set for 2023

Amsterdam, 26 October 2023 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets reports another quarter of continued strong growth and an increased operating EBITA margin of 10.6% (last year: 10.3%), meeting the strategic target of >10% with a year-to-date performance of 10.1%. Solid client demand results in organic net revenue growth of 9.0% year-over-year to €932 million for the quarter.

Alan Brookes, CEO Arcadis, comments: "Arcadis delivered another strong quarter driven by continued client demand particularly in environmental remediation, energy transition and innovative mobility solutions. Our strong growth and profitability have positioned us to deliver on our 2023 targets. The need for sustainable and digitally enabled solutions remains high on our clients’ agenda. We continue to see significant market opportunities and I am convinced that with the talent and expertise within the organization, we remain well positioned to seize the right opportunities and deliver high value to our clients.”

KEY FIGURES

in € millions Third Quarter Year-to-date Period ended 30 September 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Gross revenues 1,237 1,003 23% 3,714 2,851 30% Net revenues 932 740 26% 2,818 2,158 31% Organic growth (%)1 9.0% 10.9% 10.0% 8.2% Operating EBITDA2 128 101 27% 369 284 30% Operating EBITDA margin (%) 13.8% 13.6% 13.1% 13.2% EBITA 91 27 234% 260 158 65% EBITA margin (%) 9.8% 3.7% 9.2% 7.3% Operating EBITA2 99 76 30% 284 208 36% Operating EBITA margin (%) 10.6% 10.3% 10.1% 9.7% Net Working Capital (%) 12.9% 13.8% Days Sales Outstanding (days) 68 72 Free Cash Flow3 117 38 -18 27 -168% Net Debt 1,083 880 23% Order intake 832 718 16% 2,871 2,218 29% Backlog net revenues 3,144 2,813 12% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1 5.4% 5.0% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1 1.6% 2.9%

Acquisitions of IBI Group closed on 27th Sept-22, DPS Group on 1st Dec-22.

1) Underlying growth excl. impact of FX, acquisitions, footprint reductions (e.g. Middle East), winddowns or divestments

2) Excluding acquisition, restructuring, and non-operating integration related costs

3) Free Cash flow: Cash Flow from Operations corrected for Capex and Lease liabilities

INCOME STATEMENT

Net revenues totaled €932 million and increased organically by 9.0%. Growth was driven by increased use of digital solutions, serving our recurring client base and leveraging our global expertise. We saw continued strong momentum in Resilience, Mobility and Intelligence. The currency impact was -5%, mostly driven by weaker US and Australian dollar. The operating EBITA margin improved to 10.6% (Q3‘22: 10.3%), driven by operational leverage and resulting in a year-to-date margin of 10.1% already meeting the strategic target of >10% for end of 2023.

ORDER INTAKE & BACKLOG

Order intake of €832 million for the quarter was in line with seasonality, resulting in a backlog of €3,144 million (Q3‘22: €2,813 million). Organic backlog growth was 5.4% year-on-year, as of this quarter inclusive of Arcadis IBI, reflecting market demand remaining high for Resilience offsetting softer market conditions in some of our geographies in Places. Demand for Intelligence products and services remains strong resulting with good order intake and backlog. The pipeline is resilient, driven by the solid positions in our high growth end markets, with ample opportunities from stimulus-driven investments coming our way.

BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW

Net working capital as a percentage of annualized gross revenues improved to 12.9% (Q3’22: 13.8%) and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was 68 days (Q3‘22: 72 days). As a result of disciplined working capital management, both metrics are within the strategic targets set for 2023. Free cash flow in the quarter was well above last year at €117 million (Q3‘22: €38 million), reflecting strong billing performance and the increased size of the business combined with our usual seasonality pattern.

PERFORMANCE BY GLOBAL BUSINESS AREAS

RESILIENCE

(35% of net revenues) in € millions Third Quarter Year-to-date Period ended 30 September 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 328 320 3% 1,006 909 11% Organic growth1 11.2% 13.7% 12.1% 9.7% Order intake 328 325 1% 1,107 953 16% Backlog net revenues 972 943 3% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1 12.0% 5.4% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1 10.6% 5.2%

The Resilience market remains very strong driven by US, UK and Germany.? Demand remains high for our solutions on Climate Adaptation, PFAS and Energy Transition where we see very positive trends across markets. A robust pipeline across all solutions reflects the healthy market we are operating in, allowing us to continue to be disciplined in the projects we take on.

PLACES

(41% of net revenues) in € millions Third Quarter Year-to-date Period ended 30 September 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 378 234 61% 1,137 697 63% Organic growth (%)1 -0.1% 3.6% 3.3% 2.8% Order intake 286 216 32% 1,078 718 50% Backlog net revenues 1,508 1,216 24% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1 -0.7% 2.1% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1 -3.9% 1.4%



Net revenue growth was 61% year-on-year reflecting the acquisitions of Arcadis IBI and Arcadis DPS. Organic growth was flat for the quarter driven by solid revenue growth in North America and Continental Europe offset by softness mostly in China and the UK. Organic backlog growth reflects these market conditions and the timing of some project awards. The pipeline remains resilient with attractive opportunities for 2024 and beyond.

MOBILITY

(22% of net revenues) in € millions Third Quarter Year-to-date Period ended 30 September 2023 2023 2022 change 2023 2022 change Net revenues 204 186 10% 607 552 10% Organic growth1 14.6% 15.4% 13.9% 12.5% Order intake 191 177 8% 614 547 12% Backlog net revenues 544 542 0% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1 4.8% 9.0% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1 1.7% 1.8%



Organic revenue growth was very strong in the quarter driven by the North America and Europe, especially in Germany. The demand for electrification and decarbonization solutions combined with our digital products focused on solving mobility challenges continues to grow. Collaboration with Architecture and Urbanism and Intelligence drives enhanced positioning in the market. Organic backlog growth in the quarter was impacted by lumpiness in order intake as well as timing of project wins in the UK and Australia. The pipeline is strong with increased opportunities in the US and Germany.

INTELLIGENCE

(2% of net revenues) in € millions Q3 YTD Period ended 30 September 2023 2023 Net revenues 23 67 Proforma organic growth1 22.8% Order intake 28 73 Backlog net revenues 121 Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1 14.2% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1 5.1%



1) Underlying growth excl. impact of FX, acquisitions, footprint reductions (e.g., Middle East), winddowns or divestments

Intelligence showed strong performance across regions, especially in North America and the UK, with numerous wins for Key Clients in collaboration with other GBAs. Market proposition remains strong for Intelligence with an expected acceleration in enterprise software spend in the market and solid pipeline opportunities stemming from collaboration with Mobility and Intelligence. In a recent study by Verdantix, Arcadis’ Enterprise Decision Analytics (EDA) was recognized as one of the Market Leaders in the asset investment space and received top scores for its technical and functional capabilities.

