|
28.11.2019 08:30:00
ArcAroma AB: 191128 One oliveCEPT® unit sold to Campoenguera mill in Spain
Press release 2019-11-28
Due to successful performance tests at the customer Campoenguera´s facility, one oliveCEPT® have been sold to the customer according to the contract. The Campoenguera olive oil mill, located in the Valencia region of Spain, installed an oliveCEPT® unit which was fully operational for a test period in early November. After almost a month of operation, results validated the yield increase in olive oil production well above stated expectations in the contract.
The oliveCEPT® investment at the Campoenguera mill has a return of investment (ROI) of less than two production seasons based only on the yield increase. Considering also the olive oil quality improvements in nutrition values, that can potentially drive higher oil prices, the ROI is even shorter.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at November 28, 2019 at 08:30 CET.
About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of olive oil extraction, juice extraction, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com
Nachrichten zu Arc Aroma Pure AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Arc Aroma Pure AB (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor rotem Start -- DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen etwas leichter
Die heimische Börse dürfte am Donnerstag leichter in die Sitzung starten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sieht es ebenfalls nach Verkäufen aus. Thanksgiving: Die US-Aktienmärkte bleiben am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich auf rotem Terrain.