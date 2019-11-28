ArcAroma AB: 191128 One oliveCEPT® unit sold to Campoenguera mill in Spain

Press release 2019-11-28

Due to successful performance tests at the customer Campoenguera´s facility, one oliveCEPT® have been sold to the customer according to the contract. The Campoenguera olive oil mill, located in the Valencia region of Spain, installed an oliveCEPT® unit which was fully operational for a test period in early November. After almost a month of operation, results validated the yield increase in olive oil production well above stated expectations in the contract.

The oliveCEPT® investment at the Campoenguera mill has a return of investment (ROI) of less than two production seasons based only on the yield increase. Considering also the olive oil quality improvements in nutrition values, that can potentially drive higher oil prices, the ROI is even shorter.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 – 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at November 28, 2019 at 08:30 CET.