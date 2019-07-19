ArcBest Among Green 75 Supply Chain Partners

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that it is among the Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partners for 2019.

Inbound Logistics magazine's annual G75 recognizes companies that "go above and beyond to help shippers maintain sustainable, eco-friendly supply chain operations." The annual list is based on four benchmarks: Measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement and industry recognition.

"At ArcBest, we are committed to providing a great customer experience, and that includes promoting a greener supply chain and adopting measures designed to improve fleet efficiency and sustainability," said ArcBest Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "I am pleased that Inbound Logistics has again recognized our company on its G75 list."

Through its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ArcBest has actively participated in the conservation movement for decades. In 1976, the carrier began voluntarily limiting its trucks' top speeds to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. In 1994, the company incorporated new trucks with computerized engine shut-offs, which reduced idling and minimized fuel consumption while limiting emissions.

This year, ABF Freight purchased 800 new 28-foot trailers with aerodynamic skirts designed to improve fuel economy and wind resistance.

In 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored ABF Freight with a SmartWay Freight Carrier Excellence Award, which recognizes the top freight carriers for superior environmental performance and actions to reduce freight emissions. ABF has been a SmartWay partner since 2006.

Inbound Logistics profiled the G75 companies in its June edition.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

