Arcc Spaces Collaborates With SHAREit To Set Up Commercial HQ

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit app is one of the fastest growing and popular platforms in the world with over 1.8 billion users across 200 countries and regions. The app is owned by Smart Media4U Pte. Ltd. Recently, the company chose to locate its commercial headquarters at Arcc Spaces in Singapore, one of the premium shared office service providers with 20 years of experience across key Asian cities. Together with Arcc Spaces' newly launched Care+ Solution, which offers day passes and premium 'Home Workplace' furniture including a height-adjustable table and HAG Capisco chair delivered to each employee's home, remote working is no longer a challenge but a new way of enjoying work at home.

The company is among the first corporate clients to move into the newly launched 19,000 sq.ft flagship flexible workplace by Arcc Spaces at One Marina Boulevard. With the rapid growth of the company, it has expanded to a larger dedicated office space with views of Marina Bay. SHAREit app offers a range of products from entertainment to work-related services and is one of the world's leading gaming, content streaming and file transfer platforms. Though COVID-19 has been affecting individuals and enterprises, SHAREit has successfully overcome the economic slowdown during this time and helped hundreds of businesses to increase their growth even during the pandemic season. Its clients include giant technology companies in different industries like Grab, Amazon, Garena and Shopee.

Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global VP of SHAREit, said: "SHAREit aims to be one of the global leaders in digital content and so recruiting the best talent from across the industry is a strategic priority. Apart from attracting some of the best local Singapore employees and graduate students we have employees from Israel, Russia, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong and India to grow our global markets. Most of them come from the top technology companies in the world, which offer premium workplaces with great city views and high quality services and facilities including pantries for coffee and snacks. To attract and retain talent, we need a comparable workplace environment. We have been viewing both traditional and flexible workplaces, and finally chose Arcc Spaces as our workplace partner. Since their opening, we have been inviting our partners, agencies and network to come over, and they have all expressed a high appreciation of our new workplace environment."

"SHAREit's commercial headquarters is in Singapore and we will continue to expand with 50-100 employees in the coming months. We have been in active discussion with Arcc Spaces to tailor-make our future workplace as our requirements evolve. We are also in discussions to use their centres outside Singapore as we expand in the region. With their high-quality services and premium working environment, Arcc Spaces will be a key strategic workplace partner for the regional growth of our company going forward," he added.

Yann Deschamps, Commercial Director of Arcc Spaces in Singapore, said: "Our team is very excited that SHAREit has chosen to move into our new centre at One Marina Boulevard. Some of my team members have been highly engaged users of their products. At Arcc Spaces, we have positioned ourselves as the strategic workplace partner of record for our clients. This ranges from day passes and our new Agile Hybrid Solution to help them cope with COVID-19 challenges, to our Enterprise Solution for tailor making personalized workplaces to meet changing enterprise needs. Arcc Spaces is also a platform for collaboration. In addition to connecting our members, we partner with them for win-win business opportunities. We look forward to more collaboration with SHAREit in the near future."

For more information about SHAREit, please visit: https://www.ushareit.com/

For more information about Arcc Spaces, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com/

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

About SHAREit

SHAREit is a global technology company that provides content discovery, consumption and sharing functionality to its users. According to AppAnnie, SHAREit app was the 6th most downloaded app in 2019 across the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store. SHAREit has 1.8 billion users worldwide and more than 500 Million Monthly Active Users (MAU) operating in 45 different languages. It bags the #1 spot with regard to growth among media publisher globally in the H1'2020 Edition XI of the AppsFlyer Performance Index.

