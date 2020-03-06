Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard Flagship Flexible Workplace Coming Soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces , Singapore-based pioneering flexible workspace operator, announces the upcoming launch of its flagship flexible workplace project found in the heart of Singapore's central business district at One Marina Boulevard. The opening is scheduled for April 2020. The new project occupies 19,000 sq. ft on floor 20, with breathtaking 270-degree panoramic views onto Marina Bay and CBD cores, with private office rooms, meeting rooms, as well as a convertible multi-functional event space.

Arcc Spaces has close to 20 years' experience in the region with headquarters in Singapore and a footprint spanning Malaysia, Yangon, Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong. Arcc Spaces in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia currently has four centres located at Centrepoint South, Garden North Tower, Integra Tower and The Pavilion Tower. Members can enjoy access to business facilities and meeting rooms at our other centres in the region, including Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard in Singapore, to facilitate their overseas business activities.

Justin Chen, CEO of Arcc Spaces said: "More companies are increasingly adopting a flexible workplace strategy, their expectations on the services and products are also becoming more sophisticated and unique. Not only for the flexible leasing terms and space, but also for the quality of amenities, depth of consideration to their business needs, value added shared services and the type of community and network they have access to. Beyond that, a premium address and accessibility in the heart of the CBD continues to be a core consideration, along with the numerous community events that encourage business innovation, partnerships, and talent retention."

Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard provides different environments throughout the space to allow members to choose how they work, from dynamic social settings in the business lounge to intimate library space for focused work, or informal meetings in the collaboration space. Arcc Spaces' Bespoke Design Studio addresses enterprise customer needs by offering customised spaces tailored to their specific requirements.

Located in the heart of Singapore, Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard is directly connected to Raffles Place MRT by underground access and a short walk to Downtown MRT.

For more information about Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com/singapore-serviced-offices/one-marina-boulevard/

For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200306/2742810-1

SOURCE Arcc Spaces