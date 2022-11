Arcelor Mittal Q3 Profit Down On Weak Production

(RTTNews) - Steel and mining major Arcelor Mittal SA (MT) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to $993 million from last year's $4.62 million.

Basic earnings per share were $1.11, down from $4.17 a year ago.

Sales declined to $18.98 billion from last year's $20.23 billion.

Crude steel production fell to 14.9 million tonnes from prior year's 17.2 million tonnes. Steel shipments also declined to 13.6 million tonnes from 14.6 million tonnes a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company said the short-term outlook for the industry remains uncertain and caution is appropriate.

