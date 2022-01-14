ArcelorMittal cancels 45 million treasury shares

14 January 2022, 18:15 CET



ArcelorMittal announces that 45 million treasury shares have been cancelled to keep the number of treasury shares within appropriate levels. This cancellation takes into account the shares already purchased under the US$1 billion share buyback announced on 17 November 2021 which completed on 28 December 2021.

As a result of this cancellation, ArcelorMittal will have 937,809,772 shares in issue (compared to 982,809,772 before the cancellation).

Details on share buyback programs can be found at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law”), ArcelorMittal announces that the total number of voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company’s website under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure”.

