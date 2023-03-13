ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal becomes an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Drawing on its know-how and innovative power, ArcelorMittal will manufacture some of the key symbols of the Paris 2024 Games – the Olympic and Paralympic torches and cauldrons and the large rings and agitos which will be installed in the host city – in steel with a low CO 2 footprint

March 13, 2023 – ArcelorMittal becomes an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

World leader in steel, ArcelorMittal will manufacture the Olympic torches which will bring the sacred fire from Olympia to Paris after going through France for 2 months, and the Paralympic torches which will be used for the relay from Stoke Mandeville to Paris. ArcelorMittal will also manufacture the Olympic and Paralympic cauldrons which will be lit during the opening ceremonies and will shine throughout the Paris 2024 Games, along with the large rings and agitos which will be installed in the host city, in locations to be disclosed in 2024.

The steel torches and cauldrons produced by ArcelorMittal – the design of which will be revealed later this year – will have a low CO 2 footprint, for instance through the use of recycled steel or low carbon energy, thus contributing to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games environmental ambition. ArcelorMittal will draw on its expertise in the decarbonisation of steelmaking, using its strong track record in R&D, its technological edge, and the skills of its teams.

Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, commented: "We are very proud to be an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This global event, the most famous and engaging sports event in the world, resonates with the values that drive our group and all of our 158,000 employees around the world: the desire to constantly raise the bar; inclusion and diversity; and the quest for net zero, illustrated by the Paris 2024 ambition to limit its CO 2 footprint. It is a great honour for ArcelorMittal and for me to contribute to this exceptional celebration of sport.”

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, commented: "Like millions of others around the world, I love the Olympic and Paralympic Games and everything they stand for. I am delighted that ArcelorMittal will be an Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and that this partnership will include the manufacturing of the steel torches and cauldrons, both iconic symbols for every edition of the Games. In-line with the organising committee’s admirable intention to deliver a low-carbon Games, the steel we will produce for the manufacturing of both the torches and cauldrons will have a significantly reduced CO 2 footprint. We look forward to rising to this challenge and demonstrating to the world the low-carbon potential of steel and ArcelorMittal’s commitment to lead the decarbonisation of our industry and deliver on our purpose of ‘Smarter steels for people and planet.’”

Finally, Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, commented: "Torches and cauldrons are among the great symbols of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The torches will travel thousands of kilometres during the Torch Relay, close to the people of France, while hundreds of thousands of spectators and billions of television viewers will see the cauldrons ignite and extinguish during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games. We are delighted to be working with ArcelorMittal, a leader in steel, to manufacture these essential elements, as well as the large rings and agitos that will be installed in Paris. Thanks to its capacity for innovation, ArcelorMittal will also take up the challenge of making the Games both spectacular and more sustainable. Welcome to the adventure!”

