01.07.2024 11:29:34

ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes its 2023 Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries report

01 July 2024, 11.30 CET

ArcelorMittal (’the Company’) has today filed its 2023 Payments to Governments in respect of Extractive Industries report, which provides a consolidated overview of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries in 2023 to governments regarding its mining operations.

The report, which complies with reporting requirements under Luxembourg law, is available for download from https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/corporate-library.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world’s leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2023 generated revenues of $68.3 billion, produced 58.1 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.0 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
General +44 20 7543 1128
Retail +44 20 3214 2893
SRI +44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail 		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail: 		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
   

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittalmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ArcelorMittalmehr Analysen

26.06.24 ArcelorMittal Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.06.24 ArcelorMittal Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.05.24 ArcelorMittal Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.24 ArcelorMittal Equal Weight Barclays Capital
03.05.24 ArcelorMittal Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ArcelorMittal 21,57 1,32% ArcelorMittal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten stärker in die neue Woche. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen