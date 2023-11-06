06.11.2023 11:00:00

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Blackrock Inc. shareholding notification

6 November 2023, 11:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 October 2023 it received a shareholding notification from BlackRock, Inc. According to this notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

  • 5.72% on 30 October 2023.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

ENDS


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittalmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ArcelorMittalmehr Analysen

31.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy UBS AG
25.10.23 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.10.23 ArcelorMittal Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.10.23 ArcelorMittal Equal Weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ArcelorMittal 21,32 0,00% ArcelorMittal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison erreicht weitere Höhepunkte: ATX und DAX holen Verluste auf und notieren höher -- Wall street vorbörslich fester -- Handel in Fernost endet mit schwächeren Notierungen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im frühen Mittwochshandel noch tiefer, können die Verluste aber im weiteren Handelsverlauf wettmachen. An den US-Börsen zeichnen sich vor Handelsstart kleine Pluszeichen ab. Asiens Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch derweil etwas tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen